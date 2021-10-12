Makthaverskan – “Closer”

Next month, Swedish indie-pop greats Makthaverskan will return with För Allting, their first new album since they dropped III in 2017. We’ve already posted first single “This Time,” which rules. Today, the band has shared another new track called “Closer,” and that one rules, too.

There’s nothing too surprising about “Closer.” Instead, it’s another case of Makthaverskan doing the thing that they do better than just about everyone else. It’s a catchy, shimmering indie-pop banger with a robust backbeat and with reverb all over everything. Give it a listen below.

För Allting is out 11/12 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.