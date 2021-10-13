The fledgling label I’m Into Life Records has organized a benefit compilation just in time for spooky season called Creepy Covers, which will be out on October 15. All proceeds from the album this month will go to Trans Defense Fund LA.

It features a collection of scary songs covered by the likes of Sad13, Deer Scout, MJ Lenderman and Wednesday, Kal Marks, and more. Included are cuts from the soundtracks of Halloween, Friday The 13th Part III, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and The Crow. For their part in the comp, Sad13 have offered up a take on the classic “Trick Or Treat” sing-song, as delivered on CatDog by the titular CatDog.

This is not the first time that Sadie Dupuis has tackled a song from a TV show. Previously, she did The OC theme song and the Veronica Mars theme song.

Hear their cover of “Trick Or Treat” below.

<a href="https://imintoliferecords.bandcamp.com/album/creepy-covers">Creepy Covers by I'm Into Life Records</a>

And here’s that Wednesday/MJ Lenderman cover (via Post Trash):

<a href="https://imintoliferecords.bandcamp.com/album/creepy-covers">Creepy Covers by I'm Into Life Records</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 MAH KEE OH – “Halloween Theme” (John Carpenter)

02 Joyer – “Night Of The Vampire” (Roky Erickson)

03 MJ Lenderman & Wednesday – “Time Baby II” (Medicine)

04 Deer Scout – “Casper The Friendly Ghost” (Daniel Johnston)

05 Bentrix Littleton – “Crush” (Greet Death)

06 100 Watt Horse – “Werewolves Of London” (Warren Zevon)

07 Kal Marks – “Woke Up This Morning” (Alabama 3)

08 Cash Prize – “What He’s Building” (Tom Waits)

09 Mark Lightcap – “The Witch” (The Sonics)

10 laceleaf – “Halloween” (Sonic Youth)

11 Sad13 – “Trick Or Treat” (from CatDog)

12 Open Head – “Whitey’s On The Moon” (Gil Scott-Heron)

13 Winkler – “Monkberry Moon Delight” (Paul McCartney)

14 Haasan Barclay – “Friday The 13th III” (Harry Manfredini)

15 (T-T)b – “Love Song For A Vampire” (Annie Lennox)

16 Helvetia – “The Monster Scene”

The Creepy Covers compilation is out 10/15 via I’m Into Life Records. You can pre-order it here.