Sadie Dupuis Covers The OC Theme Song

Speedy Ortiz leader Sadie Dupuis, who has a new album as Sad13 coming out next month, has been making her way through the iconic TV show The OC for the first time (and tweeting about it as she goes) and decided to record a cover of its equally iconic theme song, Phantom Planet’s “California.”

This is not Dupuis first foray into teen TV theme songs: Last year, she offered up her own spin on the Veronica Mars theme.

Dupuis is contributing a (different) ’00s cover to our fundraising compilation.

Check out Dupuis’ cover below and, while you’re here, revisit our Deconstructing essay about The O.C.‘s impact on indie rock music and our 2015 interview with music supervisor Alex Patsavas.