Mr Twin Sister – “Ballarino”

Mr Twin Sister returned this year with a string of new singles: “Diary,” “Expressions,” and “Polvo,” the New York dance-pop experimenters’ first new music since their 2018 album Salt. Today, they’re back to announce a whole new album, Al Mundo Azul.

Singer Andrea Estella describes the upcoming Al Mundo Azul as “our most upbeat album — something light hearted and fast.” The group’s Gabel D’Amico adds, “We wanted to flip stylistic switches to their opposite positions. Immediacy over complexity, alien sounds over natural ones, loose playing over perfect takes. A bright record to come after all the nighttime music we’ve made.”

New song “Ballarino,” out today, continues the club music influence heard on the record’s early singles. “I just wanna go where my Ballarino takes me,” Estella purrs over a skittering beat and flashes of funky guitar and synthesizer. Listen below.

Al Mundo Azul is out 11/19 via Twin Group.