Mr Twin Sister – “Diary” & “Expressions”

New Music February 26, 2021 11:58 AM By Tom Breihan

Mr Twin Sister – “Diary” & “Expressions”

New Music February 26, 2021 11:58 AM By Tom Breihan

The New York dance-pop experimenters in Mr Twin Sister released an album called Salt in the fall of 2018, and they haven’t been heard from since. So it’s cool to see Mr Twin Sister suddenly returning with a new two-song single, and it’s even cooler to hear that both of the songs are real jams.

Today, Mr Twin Sister posted the new tracks “Diary” and “Expressions” on Bandcamp. Both songs push the group’s dance-music inclinations further than they’ve gone before. Back when they were just plain Twin Sister, the band were basically making indie pop that was slightly more rhythmically focused than other indie-pop, so it’s been cool to see them going further in that direction.

There’s still some indie pop in Mr Twin Sister, though. “Diary” is basically an oblique bedroom-pop track built on top of a squiggling Chicago house banger. “Expressions,” meanwhile, is a funky, sidelong strut of a song; it’s the closest thing to disco that I’ve heard from this band. Check out both tracks below.

“Diary” b/w “Expressions” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Head To Toe”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Atlantic Starr’s “Always”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

    6 hours ago

    Daft Punk Announce Breakup

    4 days ago

    Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest