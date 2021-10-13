Rid Of Me – “Travelling”

New Music October 13, 2021 3:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Rid Of Me – “Travelling”

New Music October 13, 2021 3:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Philly’s PJ Harvey-referencing noise-rock crew Rid Of Me are currently prepping their first full-length, Traveling. They’ve already shared the raucous “Myself” (which made it into 5 Best Songs last month). Now, they’ve shared “Travelling.”

“We wanted to make a heavy anchor point a few songs into the record,” Mike McGinnis said of “Travelling” (not to be confused with Traveling, which has one “l”s). “The song and album having the same name with a different spelling sort of represents how we were thinking about the way the song portrays the band and album as a whole and how the song’s meaning relates to our experience writing it.”

Listen to “Travelling” below.

Traveling is out 12/3 via Knife Hits Records. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    3 days ago

    The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

    1 day ago

    Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Is Retiring Following “Chaotic” NY Gig

    2 days ago

    Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground Documentary Is A Vivid Portrait Of A Transformative Band

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest