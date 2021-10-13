Fort Romeau – “Ramona”

The British dance producer Michael Greene, who records as Fort Romeau, makes elegant and sometimes emotional house music, and his tracks often work on a deeply satisfying gut level. Thus far this year, Greene has released the strong singles “FWD NRG” and “Control,” and now he’s got another one.

The new Fort Romeau single “Ramona” is the first thing that Greene has put out since returning to Ghostly International, the label where he’s done much of his best work. “Ramona” itself is a serene thump that sprawls over seven minutes and manages to sound languid and twitchy at the same time. Listen to it below.

“Ramona” is out now on Ghostly International.