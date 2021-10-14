Damon Albarn – “The Tower Of Montevideo”

New Music October 14, 2021 9:39 AM By Tom Breihan

Damon Albarn – “The Tower Of Montevideo”

New Music October 14, 2021 9:39 AM By Tom Breihan

In about a month, the Blur/Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn will release his new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which he originally conceived as an orchestral piece about Icelandic landscapes. Thus far, Albarn has already shared a big handful of tracks from that LP: the title track, “Polaris,” “Particles,” “Royal Morning Blue.” Today, Albarn has also dropped “The Tower Of Montevideo,” a new track inspired by an edifice built in the ’20s in the capital of Uruguay.

You can hear some of the orchestral origins of Albarn’s new album in “The Tower Of Montevideo.” The song is built on a rudimentary-preset drum-machine beat, but it’s a lush piece of work, full of rich tones and tootling horns and vaguely Latin pianos. Albarn sings contemplatively about things lost: “Once, there was cinema, and we had parties/ And the light at the top of the tower could reach Argentina.”

Albarn has also shared a live-performance video of “The Tower Of Montevideo,” captured on a soundstage in moody black-and-white. Below, listen to the studio version and check out that performance video.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is out 11/12 on Transgressive.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    3 days ago

    The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

    1 day ago

    Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Is Retiring Following “Chaotic” NY Gig

    2 days ago

    Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground Documentary Is A Vivid Portrait Of A Transformative Band

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest