Damon Albarn – “The Tower Of Montevideo”

In about a month, the Blur/Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn will release his new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which he originally conceived as an orchestral piece about Icelandic landscapes. Thus far, Albarn has already shared a big handful of tracks from that LP: the title track, “Polaris,” “Particles,” “Royal Morning Blue.” Today, Albarn has also dropped “The Tower Of Montevideo,” a new track inspired by an edifice built in the ’20s in the capital of Uruguay.

You can hear some of the orchestral origins of Albarn’s new album in “The Tower Of Montevideo.” The song is built on a rudimentary-preset drum-machine beat, but it’s a lush piece of work, full of rich tones and tootling horns and vaguely Latin pianos. Albarn sings contemplatively about things lost: “Once, there was cinema, and we had parties/ And the light at the top of the tower could reach Argentina.”

Albarn has also shared a live-performance video of “The Tower Of Montevideo,” captured on a soundstage in moody black-and-white. Below, listen to the studio version and check out that performance video.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is out 11/12 on Transgressive.