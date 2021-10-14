Bo Burnham’s Netflix comedy special Inside was a big hit this year, as was its accompanying album Inside (The Songs). But Burnham’s hit comedy album has been deemed ineligible for the Best Comedy Album award at the Grammys next year. As Billboard reports, the Recording Academy decided that Inside (The Songs) does not meet the criteria to compete for the category. It will instead be competing for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. (Last year’s winner for that award was the soundtrack for Jojo Rabbit. The year before was A Star Is Born. Last year’s comedy album award went to Tiffany Haddish.)

Burnham’s label Republic also apparently submitted Inside (The Songs) for Album Of The Year, and “All Eyes On Me” for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Song Written For Visual Media. Inside, the special, was also submitted for Best Music Film.

Inside (The Songs) debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s comedy chart and it peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200. One song from it, “All Eyes On Me,” became the first comedy song to appear on Billboard‘s global charts. And Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of “That Funny Feeling,” which came out digitally a couple weeks ago, made an appearance on the Rock & Alternative Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts.

The Inside special has already been well-awarded: Burnham became the first person to win three solo Primetime Emmy awards in one year for Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

The nominations for the 2022 Grammys will be announced on November 23. Earlier this week, we found out that Kacey Musgraves’ latest album was deemed ineligible for the country music categories at the Grammys this year.