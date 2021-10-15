Young Thug started talking up his new album Punk right around the time he dropped his last one, So Much Fun, in 2019. Today, that album is here, ahead of Thug’s appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Thug started performing songs from Punk during this summer’s festival season, and also had himself taped doing a few of them for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, during which Travis Barker came in for part of it. Since then, he’s played some new songs at a fashion show and engaged in some promotional shenanigans by demolishing a Rolls-Royce with a baseball bat.

Punk has a star-studded list of featured verses. Among the names are Strick, J Cole, T-Shyne, BSlime, Jeff Bhasker, Lil Double 0, Gunna, Future, Juice WRLD, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Nate Ruess (of fun. fame), and even the late Mac Miller. Stream Punk below.

Punk is out now via YSL/300 Entertainment/Atlantic.