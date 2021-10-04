Young Thug Plays Three New Songs, Including Elton John & Gunna Collab, In Givenchy Runway Show

Next week, Young Thug is set to finally release his new album Punk, which he’s been talking up for a couple years now. (He’ll perform on Saturday Night Live the day after it’s out.) Young Thug has teased songs from it on his Instagram and performed a few of them live for a Tiny Desk Concert; so far, there’s only been one proper single, “Tick Tock.”

Over the weekend, Young Thug had a hand in the music and stage design for Givenchy’s runway show in Paris and he played three still-unreleased Punk tracks during the event, as Reddit points out. One of them, “More,” features Gunna and Elton John — he previously paired up with the latter on 2018’s “High.” (There’s a different John/Thug track on John’s upcoming The Lockdown Sessions.) The other two are called “Police” and “Hate The Game.”

Check out video from the show below.