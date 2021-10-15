Thyla – “3”

Last month, Brighton Band To Watch Thyla announced that their long-awaited debut album would arrive early next year. They’ve already shared the impeccably catchy “Gum,” and now they’re sharing a follow-up, “3.”

Shimmering with synths and glossy guitar-lines, “3” soars with a shout-along chorus about “ego, pride and suffering and the folly of living in the past,” according to the band. “It’s also about bouncing back from past traumas and coming to learn that suffering makes you who you are,” they add. “It’s about not needing validation from anyone other than yourself. Whatever you decide to do in life has to be for you, not because you should but because you could!”

Listen to “3” below.

Thyla is our 1/28 via Easy Life. Pre-order it here.