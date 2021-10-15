Thyla – “3”

New Music October 15, 2021 4:39 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Thyla – “3”

New Music October 15, 2021 4:39 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Last month, Brighton Band To Watch Thyla announced that their long-awaited debut album would arrive early next year. They’ve already shared the impeccably catchy “Gum,” and now they’re sharing a follow-up, “3.”

Shimmering with synths and glossy guitar-lines, “3” soars with a shout-along chorus about “ego, pride and suffering and the folly of living in the past,” according to the band. “It’s also about bouncing back from past traumas and coming to learn that suffering makes you who you are,” they add. “It’s about not needing validation from anyone other than yourself. Whatever you decide to do in life has to be for you, not because you should but because you could!”

Listen to “3” below.

Thyla is our 1/28 via Easy Life. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart”

    13 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 hours ago

    Adele – “Easy On Me”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest