Thyla – “Gum”

A few years ago, we named the Brighton group Thyla a Band To Watch and one of the Best New Bands Of 2018 on the strength of the soaring dream-pop in their early singles. Since then, they’ve experimented with grungier sounds on the What’s On Your Mind EP (one of 2019’s best), then pivoted back to music that was growing ever synthier, poppier, and dreamier. It was a long journey leading Thyla to, finally, their debut album. It’s self-titled, and it’s arriving in January.

It turns out we’ve already heard a song from Thyla — last year’s “Breathe.” That was a promising preview, landing amongst our favorite songs that week. The same goes for the group’s new single “Gum.” Like “Breathe” before it, “Gum” shows a bigger, brighter Thyla, wielding all the sounds they’ve played with over the last few years for music that’s infectious and anthemic and spacey all at once.

“‘Gum’ is about shrugging the weight of the world off your shoulders — being stuck, knowing it, and choosing not to care,” Millie Duthie said in a statement. “The world is weird; life is confusing. You’re not always going to get what you want, but let’s stop talking about it.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Amber Waits”

02 “Breathe”

03 “3”

04 “Flush”

05 “Gum”

06 “Echo For Ingrid”

07 “Kin”

08 “Imbude [Interlude]”

09 “Making My Way Through The Skyline”

10 “Dandelion”

11 “Rabbit Hole”

Thyla is our 1/28 via Easy Life. Pre-order it here.