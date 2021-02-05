The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify.

We’ve reached the point where 2021 is rumbling to life in earnest: New artists are staking their claim with intriguing debuts, familiar names are leveling up with the best work of their career, and big name artists are releasing… less-than-the-best work of their career, but they’re still new albums from big name artists, OK? And some of this week’s best music hinted at some exciting announcements on the horizons. This week’s 5 Best represents a bit of that, and you can check them out below.