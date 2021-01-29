Stream Madlib’s New Album Sound Ancestors

New Music January 29, 2021 12:02 AM By James Rettig

Stream Madlib’s New Album Sound Ancestors

New Music January 29, 2021 12:02 AM By James Rettig

Last year, rumors started swirling about a collaboration between Madlib and Four Tet. At the very end of the year, the perhaps unlikely pairing confirmed it and started the rollout for Sound Ancestors, which included the singles “Road Of The Lonely Ones,” “Hopprock,” and “Dirtknock.”

The unconventional MC and the unconventional producer started working together a few years ago, in fact, and as laid out in a recent New York Times feature about the album, it was Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden who pushed Madlib to make what is being billed as his first proper solo album and compiled everything that the rapper sent him into a cohesive project. “I wasn’t looking at it being like I want to stamp my sound onto his in any way,” Hebden told the Times. “It was more, I want to take the things I like the most and make them as good as I possibly can.”

Listen to Sound Ancestors below.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gregory Abbott’s “Shake You Down”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Vera & The Beaters’ “At This Moment”

    8 hours ago

    Kaputt Turns 10

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Portrayal Of Guilt We Are Always Alone

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest