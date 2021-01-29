Last year, rumors started swirling about a collaboration between Madlib and Four Tet. At the very end of the year, the perhaps unlikely pairing confirmed it and started the rollout for Sound Ancestors, which included the singles “Road Of The Lonely Ones,” “Hopprock,” and “Dirtknock.”

The unconventional MC and the unconventional producer started working together a few years ago, in fact, and as laid out in a recent New York Times feature about the album, it was Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden who pushed Madlib to make what is being billed as his first proper solo album and compiled everything that the rapper sent him into a cohesive project. “I wasn’t looking at it being like I want to stamp my sound onto his in any way,” Hebden told the Times. “It was more, I want to take the things I like the most and make them as good as I possibly can.”

Listen to Sound Ancestors below.