Madlib & Four Tet – “Road Of The Lonely Ones”

Four Tet released a new album toward the beginning of this year, Sixteen Oceans, and he’s kept busy since then with a string of remixes and loosies and an exciting team-up with Thom Yorke and Burial.

It’s been rumored for a bit now that he’s been working on another exciting team-up, this one with the legendary Madlib, and indeed the two of them are releasing a collaborative album called Madlib – Sound Ancestors in January of next year. Kieran Hebden had this to say about the collab in an Instagram post:

A few months ago I completed work on an album with my friend Madlib that we’d been making for the last few years. He is always making loads of music in all sorts of styles and I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib solo album. Not made into beats for vocalists to use but instead arranged into tracks that could all flow together in an album designed to be listened to start to finish. I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine. I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.

Today, they’re sharing the first track from album, “Road Of The Lonely Ones,” which you can listen to below.

Madlib – Sound Ancestors is out in January.