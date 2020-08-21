Tame Impala – “Is It True (Four Tet Remix)”

Tame Impala doesn’t do many remixes, but last month Kevin Parker released a rare remix of 070 Shake’s Guilty Conscience. Four Tet remixes are a bit more common, but always welcome. Earlier this year, Kieran Hebden released a great Caribou remix and now he’s applying his skills to Tame Impala by remixing “Is It True.” The Slow Rush track has been getting a proper single push over the last few weeks — it also got a music video a couple weeks back — and Four Tet’s spin on it is a nice surprise. Check it out below.

