Next week, Madlib is releasing his new album Madlib – Sound Ancestors, a full-length collaboration with Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden, which they’ve been working on for the last few years. They announced it with the gorgeous lead single “Road Of The Lonely Ones” and a few weeks later they followed it up with “Hopprock.” Today, they’ve shared another track from it, “Dirtknock,” made up of a circuitous dirty guitar sound and a calming vocal sample. Check it out below.