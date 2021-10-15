Simon Gallup Has Apparently Rejoined The Cure

A couple of months ago, Simon Gallup, longtime bassist of the Cure, wrote on Facebook that he was “no longer a member of the Cure.” When asked whether he was leaving for health reasons, Gallup wrote that he was “ok” and that he had “just got fed up of betrayal.” But now, Gallup is apparently back in the band.

A couple of days ago, Gallup’s new project Alice Blue Gown posted a photo of Gallup on Facebook. In the replies, a fan asked, “Is Simon still a member of The Cure?” Gallup responded: “Yes I am.”

Gallup wasn’t the Cure’s original bassist, but other than frontman Robert Smith, he’s the longest-tenured member of the band. Gallup joined the Cure in 1979 after the band release their debut album Three Imaginary Boys. Gallup had previously played in Cult Hero, Smith’s side project. Gallup left the Cure in 1982 after playing on Pornography. He rejoined two years later, and he’s been a part of the band ever since. As a member of the Cure, Gallup was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2019.