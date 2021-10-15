Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

New Music October 15, 2021 11:25 AM By Tom Breihan

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

New Music October 15, 2021 11:25 AM By Tom Breihan

Earlier this year, the great country star Miranda Lambert got together with her songwriting partners Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to release The Marfa Tapes, an extremely cool acoustic lo-fi album recorded outdoors, into a single mic, with background noise left in. Next week, Pistol Annies, Lambert’s trio with her friends Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — will release their Christmas album Hell Of A Holiday; they recently shared the single “Snow Globe.” In between those two side-project records, though, Lambert has just come out with a new single of her own.

Lambert’s new song “If I Was A Cowboy” dwells on the same themes that Beyoncé brought to “If I Were A Boy” more than a decade ago, but Lambert puts a Wild West spin on them: “I’d be a legend at loving and leaving/ Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings/ You thought the west was wild, but you ain’t saddled up with me/ If I was a cowboy, I’d be the queen.”

Lambert co-wrote “If I Was A Cowboy” with Nashville songwriter Jesse Frasure, and her Marfa Tapes collaborator Jon Randall co-produced it with Luke Dick. In the video, Lambert rides a horse, and she seems to know what she’s doing. Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Praying For Time”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Maxi Priest’s “Close To You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: James Ingram’s “I Don’t Have The Heart”

    7 hours ago

    Adele – “Easy On Me”

    21 hours ago

    The 10 Best Paul Simon Songs

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest