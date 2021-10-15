Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Earlier this year, the great country star Miranda Lambert got together with her songwriting partners Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to release The Marfa Tapes, an extremely cool acoustic lo-fi album recorded outdoors, into a single mic, with background noise left in. Next week, Pistol Annies, Lambert’s trio with her friends Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — will release their Christmas album Hell Of A Holiday; they recently shared the single “Snow Globe.” In between those two side-project records, though, Lambert has just come out with a new single of her own.

Lambert’s new song “If I Was A Cowboy” dwells on the same themes that Beyoncé brought to “If I Were A Boy” more than a decade ago, but Lambert puts a Wild West spin on them: “I’d be a legend at loving and leaving/ Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings/ You thought the west was wild, but you ain’t saddled up with me/ If I was a cowboy, I’d be the queen.”

Lambert co-wrote “If I Was A Cowboy” with Nashville songwriter Jesse Frasure, and her Marfa Tapes collaborator Jon Randall co-produced it with Luke Dick. In the video, Lambert rides a horse, and she seems to know what she’s doing. Check it out below.