Beachheads – “Down South”

New Music October 15, 2021 2:43 PM By Peter Helman

Beachheads, the power-pop quartet that shares half its members with the Norwegian metal band Kvelertak, are working on the full-length follow-up to their 2017 self-titled debut. They shared the new song “Jupiter” earlier this year, and today they’re back with the jangling, chiming “Down South,” which guitarist Vidar Landa says is his favorite song on the album.

“It’s more acoustic driven, it’s got a Go-Betweens kind of vibe. It’s jingly jangly, which is different for us,” Landa told In The Bucket Playlist in a recent interview. “It’s sort of a nostalgic song about travelling and visiting coastal seaport towns in Norway.” Listen to “Down South” below.

