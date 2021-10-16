Watch System Of A Down Play “Genocidal Humanoidz” & “Protect The Land” Live For The First Time

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

News October 16, 2021 5:10 PM By Peter Helman

System Of A Down shared the songs “Genocidal Humanoidz” and “Protect The Land,” their first new music in 15 years, to draw attention to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict last year. Last night, the band played their first show in two years at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and they played both songs live for the first time ever.

“This one is one of the newer songs that we have. It’s about some piece of shit government that tried again to kill our people,” System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian told the audience before launching into the debut performance. “Fuck the genocidal humanoidz!”

“About a year ago, the combined forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Syrian mercenaries attacked a peaceful people living in Nagorno-Karabakh who have been living there on their indigenous land for thousands of years. Those are our people,” Serj Tankian added. “At the time, System Of A Down put out two songs to help bring attention to the cause, and what we want to do is thank you, because you helped join our effort to raise funds and bring attention to this very important event.”

Watch fan-shot footage from the show below.

