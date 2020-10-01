System Of A Down Share Statement On Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

The members of System Of A Down have not always seen eye to eye where politics are concerned, but they’ve come together today to issue a statement regarding an international crisis centered on their fellow ethnic Armenians. Early Sunday morning, military forces in Azerbaijan began attacking Artsakh, a nation on Armenia’s border that won independence from Azerbaijan in the ’90s after years of war. Artsakh’s population mostly comprises ethnic Armenians, and since the 1994 ceasefire, Armenia has often protected Artsakh against various small-scale Azerbaijan offenses. This time Turkey — which, as the Ottoman Empire, carried out a genocide against 1.5 million Armenians during World War I — is supporting Azerbaijan, and international organizations aren’t stepping up to stop the advance.

In response, System Of A Down, whose members are all of Armenian heritage, have issued this statement: