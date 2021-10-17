Watch Young Thug Bring Out Travis Barker, Gunna, & Nate Reuss On SNL

News October 17, 2021 9:45 AM By James Rettig

Young Thug released his new album Punk on Friday, which featured guest appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Gunna, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, among others. Those others also included Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Gunna, and Nate Reuss (of fun. fame), and they all came along with Thug for his first appearance on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. Reuss and Gunna were there for their collab from the album called “Love You More”; Barker played drums for that and “Tick Tock,” which was the album’s lead single. Watch the performances below.

Thug performed opposite host Rami Malek. Here’s their SNL promo:

In other SNL bits, Pete Davidson, Malek, and a country-pop artist known as Big Wet did a song about the popular Netflix show Squid Game:

And Malek and Kenan Thompson participated in an audition for a Prince biopic, with director Jordan Peele as a special guest. Daniel Craig, Malek’s No Time To Die costar, also crashed the scene:

