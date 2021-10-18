Kanye West Legally Changes Name To Ye

Kanye West is now officially Ye. As TMZ reports, a judge has approved his petition to change his legal name to simply Ye — no middle name, no last name. He filed the paperwork with the courts back in August. Previously, Ye was known as Kanye Omari West. Now, I guess, it is just Ye.

In other Ye news, he gave his first live performance in three years at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice over the weekend. He performed “Runaway,” “Flashing Lights,” and a couple songs from Donda. He wore a mask (not that kind). Here’s some video:

Kanye performing "Runaway" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/4WwxHsBEX1 — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Kanye performing "Flashing Lights" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/AriRIBgnwA — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

And here is Ye’s celebratory haircut: