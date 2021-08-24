Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name To Ye

Kanye West has filed to legally change his name to the mononym Ye. As TMZ reports, Kanye filed the paperwork in California requesting that his legal name be changed from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, the nickname he’s gone by for years, which also became the title of one of his lesser albums in 2018. Once a judge signs off on it — which TMZ believes will happen — he will legally not be named Kanye West anymore.

In other Kanye news, as if you could possibly have missed it, he’s hosting yet another Donda listening event at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago this Thursday, following a weekend of playbacks in Las Vegas and two stadium listening parties in Atlanta. This time he’s even having a replica of his childhood home built as part of the production.

But will the album actually be released this time? Some would argue that depends on whether Drake releases his own long-delayed Certified Lover Boy album Thursday night. The rumor is that Kanye is eager to set up a chart battle between Drake and himself, like the one that fueled sales for his own Graduation and 50 Cent’s Curtis back in 2007. The speculation comes as the rappers’ rivalry heats up again; earlier this week Drake called Kanye “burned out” in a guest verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal,” which led to Kanye briefly leaking Drake’s home address on Instagram.

