Third time’s the charm? Following an album release event last month and a second album release event two weeks ago, neither of which were accompanied by an actual album release, Kanye West has just announced yet another Donda listening party.

Unlike the previous shows, which were both held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta where Kanye has been holed up working on the album, this one will take place at Soldier Field in Kanye’s Chicago hometown on 8/26. Maybe he’s moving into a different stadium?

The listening party/release show/whatever it ends up being will start at 9PM CST next Thursday, and tickets will go on sale this Friday, 8/20, at 9PM CST. Can’t wait to see Kanye doing more push-ups, and maybe get to stream the actual album in a year or so (optimistically speaking).