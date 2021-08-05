Kanye West Is Livestreaming Himself Getting Ready For Tonight’s Donda Release

News August 5, 2021 11:26 AM By Peter Helman

Kanye West, the man who cried Donda, is supposedly releasing his new album Donda tomorrow, for real this time. We’ll see how that goes. At least he probably won’t show up late to tonight’s release event, since he’s just been living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium since the last one.

In fact, he might even be early. Since last night, Kanye has been livestreaming himself on Apple Music preparing for the Donda release party: hanging out with Chance The Rapper and Mike Dean, lifting weights and doing push-ups, dressing up in Balenciaga, and sleeping, which is what he’s doing right now. Watch the stream here and find some photos and clips below.

