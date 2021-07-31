Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Kanye West is having a release party for his new album Donda at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night. The event will have creative direction from Georgian fashion designer Demna Gvasalia, co-founder of Vetements and creative director of Balenciaga. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster starting at 10AM on Monday, 8/2.

Kanye has reportedly been living in the stadium and working on Donda since last Thursday’s release party — which didn’t really end up being a release party, because the release was pushed back to 8/6 immediately afterwards. How many release parties can he have for the same album? Is he going for some kind of record? Only time will tell!