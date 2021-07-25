Kanye West held a listening party for his new album Donda on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now, as TMZ reports, West has not left the stadium since. The rapper has apparently carved out a studio space and a place to live inside the stadium and hired a chef to cook his meals, all while he continues to work on Donda, whose release date has been supposedly pushed back to 8/6 after it was supposed to come out last Friday.

The stadium is still running on its regular schedule, though. On Saturday, West was spotted at the Atlanta United soccer match that took place there, wearing the same red jacket/pantyhose mask get-up that he wore to his listening party.

Because West is hunkered down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he’s no longer performing at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend, as was previously announced.

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — 𝐕𝐢𝐜. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021