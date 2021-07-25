Kanye Has Moved Into Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish Donda, No Longer Playing Rolling Loud

News July 25, 2021 10:35 AM By James Rettig

Kanye West held a listening party for his new album Donda on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now, as TMZ reports, West has not left the stadium since. The rapper has apparently carved out a studio space and a place to live inside the stadium and hired a chef to cook his meals, all while he continues to work on Donda, whose release date has been supposedly pushed back to 8/6 after it was supposed to come out last Friday.

The stadium is still running on its regular schedule, though. On Saturday, West was spotted at the Atlanta United soccer match that took place there, wearing the same red jacket/pantyhose mask get-up that he wore to his listening party.

Because West is hunkered down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he’s no longer performing at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend, as was previously announced.

