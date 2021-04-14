Rammstein Partner With Balenciaga For Overpriced Merch Collection

If you’ve ever been tempted to buy Rammstein merch but worried that it wasn’t quite expensive enough, fret no more, because Metal Sucks reports that the long-running German metal band has finally partnered with Balenciaga on a new extremely overpriced merch collection. It’s a tale as old as time — even Radiohead licensed their brand to R13 a few years ago.

Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia, the Vetements cofounder who is currently the creative director of Balenciaga, is a huge Rammstein fan. He frequently wears Rammstein shirts and put a bunch of their songs on a Balenciaga playlist for Apple Music last year. And now, as part of an ongoing project featuring different artists, he’s gotten Rammstein to curate a playlist of their own to coincide with the release of a Rammstein-themed capsule collection.

The collection is a limited-edition, unisex line of very ordinary looking black clothing and accessories featuring the band’s logo and an outtake from a photoshoot. There’s a $495 Rammstein baseball cap, a $650 Rammstein shirt, a $995 Rammstein hoodie, a $2250 Rammstein raincoat, an $850 Rammstein fanny pack, and so much more. Find the whole collection here.