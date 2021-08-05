Remember two weeks ago when Kanye West threw a Donda listening party? Naive of you to think there would only be one! Since playing an unfinished version of his new album at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 22nd, West has been living out of said stadium and sharing periodic updates about its progress on Instagram.

On late Wednesday night, Kanye started another livestream of himself preparing for the Donda release party, a video-only look at him hanging out with Chance The Rapper and Mike Dean, lifting weights and doing push-ups, dressing up in Balenciaga, and even sleeping.

The official livestream of the Donda listening party, part two, was scheduled to start at 9:30PM ET. It started around 10:25. West began stationed in the middle of the stadium with a bed and a candle and some weights. Eventually, he was joined by a whole crowd of people circling around him, who stayed with him for most of the rest of the event. At the end, West was raised up in the middle of the stadium amid a stream of light.

The version of the album that West played this time around had some additional songs, guests, and updated versions of tracks that were played last time. Included on the feature list were the Weeknd, Jay-Z, Jay Electronica, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Jadakiss, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, the Lox, Fivio Foreign, Baby Keem, and more.

You can watch through Apple Music here.

Ahead of the stream, another new Beats ad went live featuring athlete Sha’Carri Richardson and a new song from West called “Glory,” which features Dr. Dre. Check that out below.

Donda is supposed to arrive tonight — we shall see! For what it’s worth, an Apple Music pre-order page is live already with a placeholder date, listed with 24 tracks total:

Kanye’s Donda album is now available for preorder on Apple. 24 tracks. (via @dondasplace) pic.twitter.com/vQv1O0dQDs — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) August 5, 2021

Kim Kardashian and the kids are once again in attendance at the listening party. And in case you’re also at Mercedes-Benz Stadium…