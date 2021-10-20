Bedouine – “The Solitude”

Los Angeles folkie Azniv Korkejian, who performs as Bedouine, is prepping the release of her third album Waysides come early November. So far, the Artist To Watch has released “It Wasn’t Me” (not a Shaggy cover) and “The Wave.” Now, Korkejian has shared “The Solitude,” which comes with a video co-directed with Dre Babinski (aka Steady Holiday).

“I was listening to Joni Mitchell’s ‘My Old Man’ and kept returning to the lyric ‘the bed’s too big, the frying pan’s too wide,'” Korkejian says of the new single. “I was so taken by that; conveying a feeling by describing a change in proportions. I wanted to expand on that and it became kind of an homage. Otherwise, it’s about the realization that I’m not impervious to codependencies or being in denial about them.”

Watch “The Solitude” below.

Waysides is out 10/22 on The Orchard. Pre-order it here.