Bedouine – “The Solitude”

New Music October 20, 2021 4:16 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Bedouine – “The Solitude”

New Music October 20, 2021 4:16 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Los Angeles folkie Azniv Korkejian, who performs as Bedouine, is prepping the release of her third album Waysides come early November. So far, the Artist To Watch has released “It Wasn’t Me” (not a Shaggy cover) and “The Wave.” Now, Korkejian has shared “The Solitude,” which comes with a video co-directed with Dre Babinski (aka Steady Holiday).

“I was listening to Joni Mitchell’s ‘My Old Man’ and kept returning to the lyric ‘the bed’s too big, the frying pan’s too wide,'” Korkejian says of the new single. “I was so taken by that; conveying a feeling by describing a change in proportions. I wanted to expand on that and it became kind of an homage. Otherwise, it’s about the realization that I’m not impervious to codependencies or being in denial about them.”

Watch “The Solitude” below.

Waysides is out 10/22 on The Orchard. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”

    3 days ago

    Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming Turns 10

    3 days ago

    Animal Collective – “Prester John”

    1 day ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lana Del Rey Blue Banisters

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest