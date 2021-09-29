Bedouine – “It Wasn’t Me”

New Music September 29, 2021 10:34 AM By Chris DeVille

Bedouine loves covers. In the past couple years, LA-based singer-songwriter Azniv Korkejian has recorded tunes by Margo Guryan, Ron Sexsmith, Big Star, and Bill Withers plus the folk traditional “All My Trials.” And now she has put her own spin on Shaggy’s immortal 2001 chart-topper “It Wasn’t Me.”

Just kidding! Bedouine’s “It Wasn’t Me” is an original — the latest single from her upcoming album Waysides following last month’s “The Wave.” Here’s a statement from Korkejian about the track:

This song represents a special stage to me. I was just starting my habit of bedroom demoing. Locking myself in for hours at a time to put away a feeling was the most rewarding thing. If I felt that I captured what I was feeling, I’d send it to whomever it was about, like an elaborate letter. It was thrilling. That was 15 yrs ago and not much has changed. The song itself is about spending an evening with someone, thinking it was this incredibly romantic time, only to find out I was alone in that feeling. It’s a reflection of that bewilderment and the denial that can follow. It feels good to share after so long. It makes me nostalgic for bygone days, which is one of the threads that runs through Waysides.

Here’s the “It Wasn’t Me” video, directed by Allyson Yarrow Pierce:

Waysides is out 10/22 via The Orchard. Pre-order it here.

