Bartees Strange Is Already Festival-Ready

Live Forever is the kind of album that’s built for loud, impassioned shoutalongs at shows, so it’s a shame that Bartees Strange’s debut album came out in the middle of a pandemic when all we could do was shout along to it alone. But Bartees Cox has finally been able to take his project on the road over the last few months. This year alone has seen him playing festival stages at Governors Ball and Pitchfork and opening for the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. Throughout his set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees on Sunday afternoon — the first proper performance of the day — he exuded joy at simply being able to be on the stage.

Cox, at least in this iteration of Bartees Strange, hasn’t clocked much time on the festival circuit. But his set showcased an artist that’s adept at rolling with the punches, which is important when you only have so much time to make a lasting impression. He’s boundlessly confident up there, smiling and engaging with the audience and his bandmates. When he’s playing his guitar and gets to one of his songs’ show-offy solos, he spins his head around around in something of an ecstatic circle. He bounced around on stage for the vibey “Kelly Rowland”; during “Flagey God,” he laid down, mock exhausted while continuing to play the song.