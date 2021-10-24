Watch Chris Martin Cover The Spice Girls With Mel C

Coldplay have been out there playing shows over the last few weeks, before and after releasing their latest album Music Of The Spheres. On Friday night, they were in Seattle covering Pearl Jam. And last night, they made their way down to Los Angeles to perform at the Hollywood Bowl for the 8th annual We Can Survive show, which also featured Black Eyed Peas and Shawn Mendes. Chris Martin played a couple songs in the middle of their set solo and on acoustic guitar, and he brought out Mel C to cover Spice Girls’ “2 Become 1.” Watch video of that below.

Here’s some backstage rehearsal footage:

And here’s video of Martin playing “Yellow” acoustic, which he dedicated to Riley Keough’s brother, who died by suicide last year: