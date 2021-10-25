The Strokes Announce New Years Eve Show At Barclays Center

Last night, much of your Stereogum staff saw the Strokes close out Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival with a set that, according to our own Chris DeVille, was “sloppy but transcendent.” “Sloppy but transcendent” also describes a sort of best-case scenario for a night out on New Years Eve, so it’s nice to report that the Strokes will play a New Year’s Eve show in their New York hometown.

The Strokes are playing the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the same venue where they spent New Years Eve two years ago. Hey, maybe this can be an annual tradition! The band just announced the forthcoming Barclays Center show on Twitter. This time around, they’ll have two more party-ready guitar-rock bands opening the show: IDLES, from the UK, and Hinds, from Spain. Tickets are on sale Friday, and you probably shouldn’t expect them to last long.