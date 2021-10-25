The Strokes Closed Out Shaky Knees With A Sloppy But Transcendent Hit Parade

The early vocal fuckery was hardly the only special effect on a stage featuring a gigantic video pyramid-staircase situation that doubled as a drum riser, a setup befitting a far proggier band (like, say, the Voidz). But Casablancas ensured this set would be more punk than prog thanks to a lackadaisical affect that sometimes tipped over into sloppiness. He hit a few bum notes. He forgot some lyrics, even stopping “Ode To The Mets” a few seconds in because he realized he didn’t know the words. (He also introduced it as “Ode To The Dodgers” in a jab at the Atlanta Braves, who advanced to the World Series by eliminating Los Angeles this weekend. “Congratulations!” he told the crowd. “Racist chant unnecessary, but congratulations.”) Performance aside, Casablancas often seemed contemptuous of the whole ordeal: mercilessly ribbing Albert Hammond Jr. at every opportunity; sardonically telling us to blame COVID “if anything goes wrong”; starting the vocals on “Is This It” and “12:51” immediately rather than letting the intros play out; beginning the encore by announcing, “I don’t know if we’re worthy of that.”

But they were worthy. Come on. The songs are too good — new ones like the can’t-get-it-out-of-your-head propulsion unit “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus” and the hypnotic new wave jam “The Adults Are Talking,” mid-career gems like “You Only Live Once” and “Heart In A Cage,” oldies like “Take It Or Leave It” and “Automatic Stop,” even much-maligned oddities like “Juicebox” in all its discordant, chaotic glory. The guitar parts are too sick — slicing and dicing and interlocking in spectacular fashion, machinelike until suddenly they’re morphing into ripping solos. The mystique is too powerful — that sense that these five people become something greater than the sum of their parts when they come together, even (especially?) with a stumble here or there. I didn’t even notice that they’d entirely skipped over Angles and Comedown Machine (though “One Way Trigger” was apparently on the printed setlist) because they were throwing so much heat. It’s no wonder this group set off a retro rock big bang; who wouldn’t want to emulate music this intoxicating?

Maybe people who are less emotionally invested in these guys might have offered a sharper critique — perhaps a zinger related to them playing “Not The Same Anymore” live for the first time last night — but the band would have to be far messier than this to turn me off. On some “tell me you graduated high school in 2002 without telling me you graduated high school in 2002” shit, I am inclined to see the best in this band. And when they’re burning through classics like “New York City Cops” and “Someday” and “Reptilia” in the first half of the set, it is very easy to see the best in them. Catch them live whenever you get the chance, before Casablancas decides he can’t be bothered anymore.

SETLIST:

“Hard to Explain”

“Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus”

“Juicebox”

“Bad Decisions”

“New York City Cops”

“Someday”

“Reptilia”

“The Adults Are Talking”

“Is This It”

“You Only Live Once”

“Heart in a Cage”

“Take It Or Leave It”

ENCORE:

“Not The Same Anymore”

“12:51”

“Automatic Stop”

“Last Nite”