St. Vincent Brings New York To Atlanta At Shaky Knees

After a brief audience fakeout featuring an impostor in a similar blonde wig, Annie Clark took the stage, standing in front of a backdrop of a Manhattan cityscape while her band played a squelchy, electric piano-streaked funk groove that gradually coalesced into the familiar riff of “Digital Witness.” As always, one of the pleasures of seeing St. Vincent live is hearing her older material reinterpreted in her latest style, and the Daddy’s Home-ified “Digital Witness” led seamlessly into “Down” — the clear standout of Daddy’s Home — followed by a transcendently noisy rendition of “Birth In Reverse.”

Clark herself seems to realize that Daddy’s Home isn’t her strongest material, as the 12-song, hour-long set featured only four tracks from her newest album, including the title track and the “Fame“-esque “Pay Your Way In Pain.” While they uniformly sounded sharper and punchier than on-record, bolstered by her ace live band (and the tactile immediacy of her rhythm section in particular), they still felt largely like interruptions from the songs everyone actually came to see. Meanwhile, “Los Ageless,” sounding grittier and less plasticine with its new arrangement, was just as good as it ever was, and the uptempo “Fast” version of MASSEDUCTION‘s “Slow Disco” and “Fear The Future” were also highlights.

Admittedly, there were some moments of the show that didn’t quite land. While the tender piano ballad “New York” is probably one of St. Vincent’s most recognizable songs at this point, her attempt to turn it into a clap-along anthem seemed misguided. Even more awkward was a mid-set skit in which Annie Clark pretended to take a phone call from a friend having a bad trip. “The thing is, I said micro-dose, not macro-dose,” she joked, before leading into the real point of the whole setup: “The only thing you think could calm you down from this glowing abyss would be to hear the crowd scream?” While the audience was more than happy to oblige, the bit felt too cute and clever by half and killed some of the momentum of the performance.