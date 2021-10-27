Beach Bunny – “Oxygen”

Over the past couple of years, the young Chicago band Beach Bunny has blown the fuck up, bringing their fuzzed-out and wistful indie pop hooks to vast numbers of kids who weren’t born when bands like Bettie Serveert and Letters To Cleo were pioneering this kind of sugar-rush alt-rock. A bunch of Beach Bunny’s songs have become viral hits, and some of those hits, like the singles “Prom Queen” and “Cloud 9,” have gone gold. Thus far this year, Beach Bunny have released their Blame Game EP and teamed up with Tegan And Sara for a new version of “Cloud 9.” Just last week, Beach Bunny released their remix of Marina’s “I Love You But I Love Me More.” And today, the band has dropped a new single.

The standalone track “Oxygen” arrives just as Beach Bunny are getting ready to head out on a big club tour, with most of the dates already sold out. The song is a great example of what this band does so well: Big feelings, vroomimg dream-pop hooks, yearning vocals from frontwoman Lili Trifilio. The band recorded the song with Fall Out Boy producer Sean O’Keefe. Trifilio says:

“Oxygen” is a song about the perils of navigating romantic feelings, the joy that comes with allowing love to happen, and the act of letting go of the anxiety and our inner voices that make us feel undeserving of love. I wanted it to have a playful vibe with anthemic choruses and a big, blissed out ending.

“Oxygen” is out now on Mom + Pop.