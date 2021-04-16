Beach Bunny – “Cloud 9″ (Feat. Tegan And Sara)

New Music April 16, 2021 12:10 AM By James Rettig

Tegan And Sara have hopped on a new version of Beach Bunny’s “Cloud 9,” a song from the Chicago pop-rock band’s 2020 debut album Honeymoon. The sister duo sing the second verse and join Lili Trifilio on the chorus, and even change the pronouns in the lyrics. Here’s what Tegan And Sara had to say about the team-up:

We’re massive fans of Beach Bunny, and when we heard ‘Cloud 9’ for the first time fell in love with the brilliant lyrics and addictive melody. We love that Lili was up to let us experiment with changing the pronoun in the chorus to she. The efforts made to make the song relatable to everyone, isn’t just about inclusivity, we think it’s a great indication of the flexibility and creative spirit of the band at its core!

Listen below.

