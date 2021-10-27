Eels – “Steam Engine”

Early next year, Eels are putting out a new album, Extreme Witchcraft, which was produced by John Parish, who comes back into the fold after first working with the group on 2001’s Souljacker. It’s their follow-up to last year’s Earth To Dora and will be accompanied by a spring 2022 tour. We heard its lead single “Good Night On Earth” when the album was announced last month, and today we’re getting a second single called “Steam Engine.” Check it out below.

Extreme Witchcraft is out 1/28 via E Works/[PIAS].