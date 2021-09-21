Eels – “Good Night On Earth”

New Music September 21, 2021 10:33 AM By James Rettig

Around this time last year, Eels released a new album, Earth To Dora, which the band has not been able to tour behind just yet. A couple months ago, they announced that they would be embarking on a tour in spring 2022, kicking off in Europe in March before heading to the States in May. And it looks like they’ll have yet another album in tow. Today, the Mark Oliver Everett-led project has announced another full-length, called Extreme Witchcraft, which will be out at the end of January.

Everett produced the album with John Parish, the first time the two have worked together since 2001’s Souljacker. Everett had this to say:

John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist. If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.

Listen to lead single “Good Night On Earth” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Amateur Hour”
02 “Good Night On Earth”
03 “Strawberries & Popcorn”
04 “Steam Engine”
05 “Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve”
06 “Stumbling Bee”
07 “The Magic”
08 “Better Living Through Desperation”
09 “So Anyway”
10 “What It Isn’t”
11 “Learning While I Lose”
12 “I Know You’re Right”

Extreme Witchcraft is out 1/28 via E Works/[PIAS].

