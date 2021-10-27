Viagra Boys guitarist Benjamin Vallé has died. Vallé was a member of the band when they formed in Stockholm in 2015, and he played on their two full-length albums, 2018’s Street Worms and 2021’s Welfare Jazz. Previously, he was a member of the Swedish hardcore band Nine. No cause of death has been revealed.

“Benjamin was loving and kind and the sweet memories we have together are countless,” reads an Instagram post from the band, continuing: