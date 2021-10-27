Viagra Boys Guitarist Benjamin Vallé Has Died
Viagra Boys guitarist Benjamin Vallé has died. Vallé was a member of the band when they formed in Stockholm in 2015, and he played on their two full-length albums, 2018’s Street Worms and 2021’s Welfare Jazz. Previously, he was a member of the Swedish hardcore band Nine. No cause of death has been revealed.
“Benjamin was loving and kind and the sweet memories we have together are countless,” reads an Instagram post from the band, continuing:
i cant stop crying while going through pictures of you but also laughing because you were one of the funniest, goofiest, people i had the pleasure of knowing. benjamin or ‘benis’ as we knew him, spread laughter and happiness wherever he went and i will cherish the memories we have of touring the world together. Benjamin, we love you with all of our hearts and Viagra Boys would have been nothing without you. This planet just lost one the good ones. I hope you’re somewhere up in space telling bad jokes to an alien. Goodnight my sweet boy. I’ll love you forever. Raise your glasses for benis. its what he’d have wanted