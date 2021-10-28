Yard Act – “Land Of The Blind”

Next year, UK post-punk crew Yard Act will release their debut album, The Overload. So far, we’ve heard the album’s title track, and now we have a follow-up, “Land Of The Blind,” which also has a music video.

Here’s what lead vocalist James Smith had to say about the new single:

“Land Of The Blind” is a song about the art of illusion and how self-confidence can really inspire conviction in a trick. Confidence is such a powerful tool and we are so often willing to believe what we are told by the most confident people in the room because the alternative of doubting them is to exhaust ourselves labouring the point by trying to talk louder than them. Nobody wants that. Most people just want to get on with enjoying their short lives with as little stress as they possibly can. So, exhausting as it still is, closing your eyes whilst you let the mad bastards do their stupid tricks often seems the most reasonable price to pay.

Watch “Land Of The Blind” below.

Additionally, Yard Act have announced a run of US and UK tour dates, starting with their set at SXSW 2022. Have a look at those below.

03/14–20 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

03/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03/24 Queens, NY @ TV Eye

03/25 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/27 Toronto, CA @ The Garrison

03/29 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/05 London, UK @ Earth

04/15 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

04/18 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/19 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/21 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

05/11 Bristol, UK @ Trinity

05/18 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/19 Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar

05/20 Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

05/21 Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

05/22 Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

05/26 Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy

05/27 Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

08/05-07 Katowice, PL @ Off Festival

08/09-13 Oslo, NL @ Oya Festival

The Overload is out 1/7 on Island/Zen F.C.