Yard Act – “Land Of The Blind”
Next year, UK post-punk crew Yard Act will release their debut album, The Overload. So far, we’ve heard the album’s title track, and now we have a follow-up, “Land Of The Blind,” which also has a music video.
Here’s what lead vocalist James Smith had to say about the new single:
“Land Of The Blind” is a song about the art of illusion and how self-confidence can really inspire conviction in a trick. Confidence is such a powerful tool and we are so often willing to believe what we are told by the most confident people in the room because the alternative of doubting them is to exhaust ourselves labouring the point by trying to talk louder than them. Nobody wants that. Most people just want to get on with enjoying their short lives with as little stress as they possibly can. So, exhausting as it still is, closing your eyes whilst you let the mad bastards do their stupid tricks often seems the most reasonable price to pay.
Additionally, Yard Act have announced a run of US and UK tour dates, starting with their set at SXSW 2022. Have a look at those below.
03/14–20 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
03/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
03/24 Queens, NY @ TV Eye
03/25 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
03/27 Toronto, CA @ The Garrison
03/29 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
04/05 London, UK @ Earth
04/15 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
04/18 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04/19 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/21 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
05/11 Bristol, UK @ Trinity
05/18 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/19 Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar
05/20 Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
05/21 Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
05/22 Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry
05/26 Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy
05/27 Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
08/05-07 Katowice, PL @ Off Festival
08/09-13 Oslo, NL @ Oya Festival
The Overload is out 1/7 on Island/Zen F.C.