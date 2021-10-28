Potty Mouth Break Up

Potty Mouth are breaking up. The Band To Watch alums announced today that they were calling it quits after a decade together, though not before releasing one final EP, 1% Happier, next month. “Since starting in 2011 we’ve been so blessed to do as much as we have, you seriously have no idea how grateful we are for all the amazing shows and opportunities that brought us to you,” they wrote in a statement. “I can’t thank you all enough for supporting us these last 10 years, it’s been a wild fucking ride.”

Potty Mouth formed in Western Massachusetts in 2011 while at Smith College, and released their debut album Hell Bent in 2013. A self-titled EP came out in 2015. That was followed by a move to Los Angeles and some negative experiences in the major label-adjacent trenches. They eventually signed with Get Better Records for the release of their 2019 sophomore album SNAFU. Last year, they contributed a cover to an Adam Schlesinger tribute album and this year they put out a new song, “Let Go,” as part of another comp.

Their final 1% Happier EP will be out on November 19 and it’ll include three new songs and a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Flat Top.” You can watch a video for one of those new songs, “Contessa Barefoot,” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Not Going Anywhere”

02 “Contessa Barefoot”

03 “Got You”

04 “Flat Top” (Goo Goo Dolls Cover)

The 1% Happier EP is out 11/19 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.