Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Heading West”

Neil Young & Crazy Horse will release their new album Barn, recorded in a restored barn in the Rocky Mountains, this December. After sharing opening track “Song Of The Seasons” along with the album announcement, today the band have shared the album’s second song, “Heading West.” It’s a gracefully swaying roughshod rocker with all the requisite chunky distorted guitar and high-pitched warbling about railroad tracks, and if you like Neil Young you’re probably going to enjoy it. Check out the song at the Neil Young Archives site or below.

Barn is out 12/10 on Reprise.