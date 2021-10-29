Lil Uzi Vert – “Demon High”

It feels like Lil Uzi Vert has mostly been in the news lately for either festival bookings or for reasons related to the insanely expensive diamond that he had embedded in his forehead. But Uzi is still out here making music, and he’s got a new single today. His new track “Demon High” leans hard into the nasal singsong emo-trap that’s always been a bit part of his sound.

“Demon High” actually sounds more like the late Juice WRLD than like anything Uzi has done before. Specifically, in both sound and subject, it’s awfully close to Juice WRLD’s 2018 track “All Girls Are The Same,” a song that Uzi quotes on the “Demon High” hook. But Uzi was almost certainly an influence on Juice WRLD, so it probably all balances out. On “Demon High,” Uzi sing-whines about designer goods and romantic travails: “I sit back in my Rick Owеns furniture/ She don’t give a damn about mе, only care what money’s worth.” Listen below.

I guess it’s worth noting that the “Demon High” cover art appears to show that diamond safely back in Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead.