Lil Uzi Vert Reattaches Forehead Diamond, Gets Tongue Tattooed, Thinks He’s Buying A Planet
Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert apparently got a $24 million diamond implanted in his forehead. A few months later, he had it removed. But the diamond appears to be back on the rapper’s forehead in a recent Instagram story, in which he also showed off a new tongue tattoo.
Lil Uzi Vert also seems to think that he’s in the process of buying a planet. A few days ago, Grimes (of all people) responded to a tweet showing off a gas giant exoplanet called WASP-127b that orbits a yellow dwarf star. “Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet,” she tweeted. “Just a heads up.” Lil Uzi “confirmed” the news in a follow-up tweet, saying that he was “still working on it.” Grimes proceeded to say that Lil Uzi Vert would be the “first human to legally own a planet.”
Obviously, an individual cannot buy a planet at this point in history — though maybe you will be able to soon, if Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk get their way. But maybe the forehead diamond knows something we don’t know?