Lil Uzi Vert Has Removed The $24M Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

A few months ago, the delightfully strange young rap star Lil Uzi Vert got a gigantic natural pink diamond surgically attached to his forehead. Uzi reportedly paid $24 million to have the Elliot Eliantte-designed rock just stuck right in between his eyebrows. At the time, Uzi said that the diamond was insured, that he’d been planning to get it put in there since 2017, and that it was his favorite material possession. The jeweler Simon Babaev explained that he and his company had come up with a “specific mounting,” made from precious metals, to get the diamond stuck in there; it wasn’t just a standard piercing. But it appears that Uzi is no longer rocking that big gemstone in his face.

As HipHopDX reports, Uzi spent this past weekend in Miami with the City Girls member JT. (I didn’t know they were dating. That’s cute.) Whenever the couple was photographed out and about, Uzi’s diamond was conspicuously gone. Uzi and JT also mugged for a camera in the studio together, and Uzi posted some photos of himself promoting the City Girls’ new single “Twerkulator.” In all those clips, we see Uzi’s forehead, and we don’t see a $24 million pink diamond. Uzi has yet to comment on what happened to the jewel, but maybe we should just assume that he realized he was walking around with eight digits’ worth of diamond stuck to his face and that he thought better of it.

In other Uzi news, he recently appeared on a new remix of his late friend Juice WRLD’s 2018 hit “Lucid Dreams.” Check it out below.